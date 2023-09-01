Apple offers 6-month Music subscription free ahead of iPhone 15 launch

With less than two weeks left before the iPhone 15 series launch, Apple on Friday (September 1) announced a promotional free Music subscription offer for prospective Apple device owners.

Cupertino-based company is offering a limited-time six-month Apple Music subscription to prospective consumers planning to buy a new iPhone. Also, owners with select models of AirPods, HomePod, or Beats earphones can also claim this offer.

With Apple Music, device owners will get access to more than 100 million songs, ad-free. Also, users can listen to the track both online or off, across all the connected devices (with the same Apple ID). Also, most of the songs on Apple Music support Spatial Audio, featuring Dolby Atmos.

Here's how to claim Apple Music offer with audio devices:

Prerequisite: Ensure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.

Step 1: Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn't appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.

Step 3: Tap Get 6 months free.