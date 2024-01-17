Apple offers sneak peek at Vision Pro apps, 150 plus 3D movies will be available at launch

Several OTT platforms such as Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, have thousands of compatible content that be streamed on Apple Vision Pro.