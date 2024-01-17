Apple offers sneak peek at Vision Pro apps, 150 plus 3D movies will be available at launch

Last weekend, Apple began accepting orders for the Vision Pro, the company's first-ever spatial computer. It is slated to hit stores on February 2 in the US.
With just a couple of weeks left before the product release, the Cupertino-based company has offered a preview of several Vision Pro-compatible apps.
On day one, Apple Pro owners will have more than 150 3D movies from big motion picture companies such as Disney, and others. The list includes Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Photo Credit: Apple
Several OTT platforms such as Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and the 2023 App Store Award-winning MUBI will have thousands of compatible contents including, movies, TV serials and live sports, which can be streamed on the Vision Pro.
Several Vision Pro compatible sports app will be available on Apple App Store.
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, on the Apple TV platform, there will several curated lists of 3D content including Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room (offers a glimpse of Grammys winner's creative process), Adventure (it follows pioneering athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges), Wild Life (documentary on wild animals), and Prehistoric Planet Immersive (shows daily lives of dinosaurs, and follows the struggles and triumphs of these majestic animals in spectacular scenery).
File Photo: Apple's Vision Pro headset is on display at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, US June 5, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Vision Pro users can also watch Golden Globe winner 'Killers of the Flower Moon', the Emmy Award-winning 'STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie', and the new, critically acclaimed limited series, 'Masters of the Air'. Users can also access MLS Season Pass, the home of Major League Soccer, and more.
Encounter Dinosaurs, a new app by Apple that ships with Apple Vision Pro, makes it possible for users to interact with giant, three-dimensional reptiles as if they are bursting through their own physical space.
Photo Credit: Apple
There will also be a lot of Vision Pro exclusive apps. Among them, Encounter Dinosaurs is a new free app developed by Apple and Fairview Portals. With Vision Pro, users get a peek into the Cretaceous, a period more than 66 million years old, where dinosaurs roamed the earth.
On Apple Arcade, there will be a lot of games compatible with Vision Pro.
Here's how content plays on Vision Pro
When a user begins watching a video, the lights around them automatically dim as the content moves closer to them. The user can position the video anywhere in his/her space or placed in an Environment for the most cinematic experience.
With the Environments option, users can scale videos beyond the dimensions of their room, so the screen feels 100 feet wide, all while preserving the frame rate and aspect ratio. And there is no need for a remote: Users simply invoke controls with their eyes, hands, or voice.
