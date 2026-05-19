Apple reveals finalists of Apple Design Awards ahead of WWDC 2026

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Apple announces 36 finalists for its Design Awards ahead of WWDC 2026, highlighting innovation and inclusivity.
Key points
• Apple Design Awards finalists
Apple has selected 36 finalists across six categories for its annual Design Awards, showcasing apps and games with exceptional design and innovation.
• Indian apps recognised
Two Indian-developed apps, Guitar Wiz and Katha Room, are finalists in the inclusivity and social impact categories, respectively.
• Guitar Wiz's inclusivity features
Guitar Wiz, a toolkit for guitarists, includes VoiceOver integration, Dynamic Type, and Differentiate Without Colour to support users with diverse abilities.
• Katha Room's cultural focus
Katha Room, a bedtime stories app, features Gond art-inspired UI and Indian folklore, promoting cultural representation and sound design.
• WWDC 2026 date
The World Wide Developers Conference 2026 will take place from June 8 to 12 in Cupertino, California.
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Finalists of Apple Design Awards 2026.
Published 19 May 2026, 14:05 IST