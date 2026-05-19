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Apple reveals finalists of Apple Design Awards ahead of WWDC 2026

With WWDC 2026 on the horizon, Apple reveals its design award finalists. Indian apps Guitar Wiz and Katha Room lead in inclusivity and social impact.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:05 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Apple reveals finalists of Apple Design Awards ahead of WWDC 2026

In one line
Apple announces 36 finalists for its Design Awards ahead of WWDC 2026, highlighting innovation and inclusivity.
Key points
Apple Design Awards finalists
Apple has selected 36 finalists across six categories for its annual Design Awards, showcasing apps and games with exceptional design and innovation.
Indian apps recognised
Two Indian-developed apps, Guitar Wiz and Katha Room, are finalists in the inclusivity and social impact categories, respectively.
Guitar Wiz's inclusivity features
Guitar Wiz, a toolkit for guitarists, includes VoiceOver integration, Dynamic Type, and Differentiate Without Colour to support users with diverse abilities.
Katha Room's cultural focus
Katha Room, a bedtime stories app, features Gond art-inspired UI and Indian folklore, promoting cultural representation and sound design.
WWDC 2026 date
The World Wide Developers Conference 2026 will take place from June 8 to 12 in Cupertino, California.
Key statistics
36
Number of finalists
June 8-12
WWDC 2026 dates
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Finalists of Apple Design Awards 2026.

Finalists of Apple Design Awards 2026.

Credit: Apple

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Published 19 May 2026, 14:05 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechWWDCMacbookiPadiOS appsWorldwide Developers Conference

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