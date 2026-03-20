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Apple rolls out critical security update iOS 26.3.1(a) to iPhones

This update is dispatched only if the severity level is high and there is a possible exploitation of security loophole by cyber criminals for targeted attacks on people.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:02 IST
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Apple iOS 26.3.1 (a).

Apple iOS 26.3.1 (a).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 20 March 2026, 07:02 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechsecurityiPhoneiOSiOS Update

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