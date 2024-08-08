Apple rolls out iOS 17.6.1 update with security patch, bug fixes to iPhones

It's been barely a week since Apple rolled out the iOS 17.6 to iPhones and now, the company has released a new iOS 17.6.1 update.

The latest iOS 17.6.1 (346MB in size) comes with a security patch and also fixes several bugs including the issue that prevents users from enabling of Advanced Data Protection feature on iPhone.

In the release note, there are no specific details of security vulnerabilities in the iPhone. Apple usually avoids offering such information, as this may offer an opportunity for threat actors to prey on users, who delay updating their devices.