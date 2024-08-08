Apple rolls out iOS 17.6.1 update with security patch, bug fixes to iPhones

It's been barely a week since Apple rolled out the iOS 17.6 to iPhones and now, the company has released a new iOS 17.6.1 update.
The latest iOS 17.6.1 (346MB in size) comes with a security patch and also fixes several bugs including the issue that prevents users from enabling of Advanced Data Protection feature on iPhone.
In the release note, there are no specific details of security vulnerabilities in the iPhone. Apple usually avoids offering such information, as this may offer an opportunity for threat actors to prey on users, who delay updating their devices.
Last week, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) flagged several issues in Apple devices.
Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, and Macs had security issues in WebKit, ImageIO, and core elements of Apple devices that could have let attackers steal information and also crash applications by performing Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.
So, Apple iPhone owners are advised to update to the latest version-- iOS 17.6.1-- as soon as possible.
Here's a list of iPhones eligible to get iOS 17.6.1 update:
Apple has released the latest iOS 17 update to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone SE (3rd Gen). It should be noted that the newly launched iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will run the latest iOS 17 out-of-the-box.
Apple iOS 17.6.1 update.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Here's how to install the iOS 17.6.1 on iPhones:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.