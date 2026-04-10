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Apple rolls out iOS 26.4.1 with critical security patch for iPhones

Device users are advised to update to the latest version as soon as possible to safeguard themselves from cyber threats.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 07:46 IST
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Apple iOS 26.4.1 update.

Apple iOS 26.4.1 update.

Credit: Apple

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Published 10 April 2026, 07:46 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechsecurityiPhoneiOSmacOSiPadiOS UpdateHow to

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