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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple releases iOS 26.5 update with RCS encryption, Pride themes, and security fixes for iPhones and iPads.
Key points
• RCS cross-platform encryption
iOS 26.5 introduces end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, enabling iPhone-Android cross-compatibility with high-quality media sharing and read receipts.
• Pride Luminance themes
New dynamic Pride-themed wallpapers and UI elements add vibrant, spectrum-refracting visuals to supported iPhones.
• Critical security fixes
The update patches vulnerabilities in core iOS components, preventing DoS attacks and malware exploits via malicious messages.
• Device compatibility
iOS 26.5 supports iPhones from iPhone 11 to iPhone 17 series, while iPadOS 26.5 covers select iPad models including M4 and A16 variants.
• Installation requirements
Users must use Wi-Fi and ensure over 50% battery life for OTA updates; manual installation via iTunes requires a backup and latest software.
Key statistics
24
Number of iPhone models supported
11
Number of iPad models supported
Select markets (including the US)
Initial RCS availability regions
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 12 May 2026, 09:11 IST