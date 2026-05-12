Apple releases iOS 26.5 update with RCS encryption, Pride themes, and security fixes for iPhones and iPads.

In one line

Key points

• RCS cross-platform encryption iOS 26.5 introduces end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, enabling iPhone-Android cross-compatibility with high-quality media sharing and read receipts.

• Pride Luminance themes New dynamic Pride-themed wallpapers and UI elements add vibrant, spectrum-refracting visuals to supported iPhones.

• Critical security fixes The update patches vulnerabilities in core iOS components, preventing DoS attacks and malware exploits via malicious messages.

• Device compatibility iOS 26.5 supports iPhones from iPhone 11 to iPhone 17 series, while iPadOS 26.5 covers select iPad models including M4 and A16 variants.