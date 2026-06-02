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Hometechnology

Apple rolls out iOS 26.5.1 with bug fixes for iPhones

Lately, there were a lot of complaints among iPhone 17 and Air owners about battery draining issues, and also, there was lag-ness while charging via wired cable.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:37 IST
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Apple iOS 26.5.1 update.

Apple iOS 26.5.1 update.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 02 June 2026, 07:37 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhoneiOS

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