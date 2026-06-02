<p>Apple has released the new iOS 26.5.1 update to all eligible iPhones worldwide.</p><p>The update notification says that iOS 26.5.1, which is in excess of 11GB, will fix the nagging battery charging issue on iPhones</p>.Google Play Store will soon warn about dead Android apps on phone.<p>Lately, there were a lot of complaints among iPhone 17 and Air owners about battery draining issues, and also, there was lag-ness while charging via wired cables. They took unusually long time to fully charge the devices.</p><p>Now, Apple says that the new update will resolve the issue and improve the user experience on the affected iPhones.</p>.<p><strong>List of iPhones eligible for iOS 26.5.1 update:</strong></p><p>iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max. iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2nd gen).</p><p><strong>Here's how to install iOS 26.5.1 on iPhones:</strong></p><p>As noted earlier, the update is very big, and users are advised to rely on Wi-Fi to download it. </p><p>Via OTA (Over-The-Air)</p><p>Prerequisite: Users who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device has more than 50 per cent battery life before initiating the download of the new iOS update.</p><p>Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update</p><p>Via manual installation through Apple iTunes</p><p>Prerequisite: Back up your iPhone to iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, go to About, then check for Updates, or visit iTunes.com.</p><p>Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.</p><p>Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.</p><p>Step 3: Tap on the iPhone in the top-left navigation.</p><p>Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device, and alternatively, you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.</p><p>Step 5: An update should be recognised; click on Download and Update in the pop-up menu and agree to the terms and conditions.</p><p>Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.</p><p>In related news, Apple is all geared up to host the 2026 edition of the annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) next week (June 8-12).</p><p>Apple is expected to offer a sneak peek at the all-new software- iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27 and more. </p>.Apple announces WWDC 2026 schedule details.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>