Apple rolls out iOS 26.5.2 to fix critical security vulnerabilities in iPhones

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple releases iOS 26.5.2 to patch 29 critical security vulnerabilities affecting iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.
Key points
• Critical vulnerabilities fixed
The update addresses 29 security flaws in Kernel, WebKit, libxslt, and other components, preventing DoS attacks and data theft.
• Risk of malicious content
Maliciously crafted websites could crash devices or steal personal information if left unpatched.
• Collaborative detection
Apple credits cybersecurity professionals and firms like Anthropic and OpenAI for identifying threats before exploitation.
• Cross-device compatibility
Similar security patches are available for iPads and MacBooks running iPadOS 26.5.2 and macOS 26.5.2.
• Eligible devices listed
iPhones from iPhone 11 to iPhone 17e series, along with multiple iPad models, are supported for the update.
Key statistics
29
Number of security vulnerabilities patched
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 30 June 2026, 07:38 IST