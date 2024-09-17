Apple rolls out major iOS 18, iPadOS 18 updates to iPhones, iPads

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to all eligible iPhones and iPads, respectively. Both come with similar features. The latest versions are touted to be the biggest software update, which brings all-new features, customisation options, security upgrades and more.

With the new update, users will be able to personalise the time on the lock screen with Indian numerals from 12 languages-- Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Arabic, Arabic Indic, Bangla, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Meitei, Odia, Ol Chiki,

Further, it allows users to pick and drop apps and widgets in any open space on the home screen and lock screen. The users can even move them right above the dock for easy access or perfectly arrange them around the wallpaper’s edge so that there is no obstruction on subjects such as pet dogs or children at the centre. Users can also bring darker and tinted effects to app icons and widgets.