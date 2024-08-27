Apple sets date for new iPhone launch event next month

Apple on Monday (August 25) announced to host fall hardware event early next month at its Cupertino HQ.

The company will showcase the new line of iPhones, understood to be 16 series at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park campus on September 9 at 10:0am PT (10:30 pm IST).

It will also be streaming the live event online on its official website and YouTube channel.

Here’s what to expect at Apple event next month:

There’s no prize for guessing, as Apple is all set to bring the iPhone 15 series successor. For more than an decade, Apple has always launched iPhones in September.

This year too, it is more likely to showcase new iPhones. They will come in four variants— iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.