Apple sets date for new iPhone launch event next month

Apple on Monday (August 25) announced to host fall hardware event early next month at its Cupertino HQ.
The company will showcase the new line of iPhones, understood to be 16 series at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park campus on September 9 at 10:0am PT (10:30 pm IST).
It will also be streaming the live event online on its official website and YouTube channel.
Here’s what to expect at Apple event next month:
There’s no prize for guessing, as Apple is all set to bring the iPhone 15 series successor. For more than an decade, Apple has always launched iPhones in September.
This year too, it is more likely to showcase new iPhones. They will come in four variants— iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.
The regular iPhone 16 is said to come with 6.1-inch screen and the 16 Plus will be offered in 6.7-inch size. They are expected to come with aerospace-grade aluminum cases. The most notable change expected in the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is that they will feature vertically aligned camera, compared to diagonally placed cameras we see in the predecessor.
And, the 16 and 16 Plus is expected to feature Apple A18 silicon.
Also, for the first time, Pro models will see changes in screen sizes. The 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max will be available inn 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively. The current 15 Pro series come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively.
Apple September 2024 event teaser.
Credit: Apple
And, the new 16 Pro models will be powered by Apple A18 Pro chipset.
All four iPhone 16 series models will support generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature Apple Intelligence.
It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.
Besides voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts.
Siri will finally be able to support nine Indian languages including Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Tamil.
All iPhone 16 series models will come with upgraded cameras and bigger batteries.
Besides the new iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to showcase the new Watch 10 series. It is expected to come in two sizes 41mm and 45mm with a bigger display and battery, in addition to advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities.
And, Apple is said to announced new generation Apple AirPods. For the first time, the company will bring Active Noise Cancellation to the non-Pro AirPods.
Rumour has it that Apple will host another event in October to reveal new Mac devices.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech