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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple's App Store security measures prevented $2.2 billion in fraud in 2025, safeguarding millions globally.
Key points
• AI and human review
Apple uses advanced AI and human reviewers to screen malicious app submissions, blocking over two million bad apps last year.
• Fraudulent account prevention
In 2025, Apple blocked 1.1 billion fraudulent customer account creations and deactivated 40.4 million accounts for abuse.
• Developer account enforcement
Apple permanently banned 193,000 developer accounts and rejected 138,000 enrolments due to fraud concerns.
• Third-party marketplace crackdown
Apple blocked 28,000 illegitimate apps on third-party marketplaces, including malware and pirated versions.
• Stolen credit card prevention
Apple prevented criminals from using 5.4 million stolen credit cards for fraudulent purchases.
Key statistics
$2.2 billion
Fraud prevented in 2025
$11.2 billion
Total fraud prevented over six years
1.1 billion
Fraudulent account creations blocked
40.4 million
Deactivated fraudulent accounts
28,000
Illegitimate apps blocked
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 20 May 2026, 16:37 IST