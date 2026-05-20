Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple to bring AI-powered VoiceOver, speech recognition and more accessibility features this year

Apple will roll out the VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, and Accessibility Reader, and more in the new OS updates later this year to iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV and Vision Pro.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Apple to bring AI-powered VoiceOver, speech recognition and more accessibility features this year

In one line
Apple introduces AI-powered accessibility features across devices to enhance usability for people with disabilities.
Key points
AI-powered VoiceOver enhancements
VoiceOver now uses Apple Intelligence to provide detailed image descriptions and allow follow-up questions for visual content, benefiting users with low vision.
Improved Magnifier with AI
Magnifier integrates Apple Intelligence for assistive exploration and visual descriptions, with high-contrast interfaces and voice-controlled actions like zooming or turning on the flashlight.
Enhanced Voice Control
Voice Control becomes more intuitive with natural language navigation, allowing users with motor disabilities to control devices entirely by voice without memorising labels.
Accessibility Reader for complex texts
A new feature uses on-device AI to read and summarise complex documents like scientific articles, supporting dyslexia and low vision users with translations and custom formatting.
Automatic video subtitles
Apple Intelligence generates private, customisable subtitles for uncaptioned videos across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, improving accessibility for deaf or hard-of-hearing users.
Key statistics
More than 50 languages
Languages supported by Name Recognition
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Apple Intelligence-powered Magnifier.

Apple Intelligence-powered Magnifier.

Credit: Apple

Accessibility Reader works on more complex source material like scientific articles, handling text with multiple columns, images, and tables.

Accessibility Reader works on more complex source material like scientific articles, handling text with multiple columns, images, and tables.

Credit: Apple

The Hikawa Grip &amp; Stand for iPhone.

The Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 12:16 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhoneMacbookVision ProTechiPadaccessibilityApple TV

Follow us on :

Follow Us