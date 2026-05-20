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Concise summary of key highlights
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Apple introduces AI-powered accessibility features across devices to enhance usability for people with disabilities.
Key points
• AI-powered VoiceOver enhancements
VoiceOver now uses Apple Intelligence to provide detailed image descriptions and allow follow-up questions for visual content, benefiting users with low vision.
• Improved Magnifier with AI
Magnifier integrates Apple Intelligence for assistive exploration and visual descriptions, with high-contrast interfaces and voice-controlled actions like zooming or turning on the flashlight.
• Enhanced Voice Control
Voice Control becomes more intuitive with natural language navigation, allowing users with motor disabilities to control devices entirely by voice without memorising labels.
• Accessibility Reader for complex texts
A new feature uses on-device AI to read and summarise complex documents like scientific articles, supporting dyslexia and low vision users with translations and custom formatting.
• Automatic video subtitles
Apple Intelligence generates private, customisable subtitles for uncaptioned videos across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, improving accessibility for deaf or hard-of-hearing users.
Key statistics
More than 50 languages
Languages supported by Name Recognition
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Apple Intelligence-powered Magnifier.
Accessibility Reader works on more complex source material like scientific articles, handling text with multiple columns, images, and tables.
The Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone.
Published 20 May 2026, 12:16 IST