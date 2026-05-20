Apple introduces AI-powered accessibility features across devices to enhance usability for people with disabilities.

Key points

• AI-powered VoiceOver enhancements VoiceOver now uses Apple Intelligence to provide detailed image descriptions and allow follow-up questions for visual content, benefiting users with low vision.

• Improved Magnifier with AI Magnifier integrates Apple Intelligence for assistive exploration and visual descriptions, with high-contrast interfaces and voice-controlled actions like zooming or turning on the flashlight.

• Enhanced Voice Control Voice Control becomes more intuitive with natural language navigation, allowing users with motor disabilities to control devices entirely by voice without memorising labels.

• Accessibility Reader for complex texts A new feature uses on-device AI to read and summarise complex documents like scientific articles, supporting dyslexia and low vision users with translations and custom formatting.