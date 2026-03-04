<p>For everal years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/apple-borivali-apple-opens-its-sixth-india-store-in-mumbai-3913043">Apple</a> has been marketing the base MacBook Air as the perfect laptop for students to start in college. However, it faced stiff competition from cheap Windows OS laptops and Google Chromebooks.</p><p>Now, a report has emerged that Apple will finally have a low-cost MacBook for people with a tight budget, in particular targeted to students.</p><p>Cupertino-based technology major in a regulatory filing in European Union (EU)'s compliance website (EU Declaration of Conformity), listed the company's upcoming new MacBooks with model numbers. The keen-eyed folks at MacRumors <a href="https://www.scribd.com/document/1007000902/Regulatory-Document-for-MacBook-Neo#from_embed">discovered</a> a surprising new MacBook variant. Called MacBook Neo (model number A3404), the device is understood be the long rumoured low-cost Apple laptop.</p>.Apple MacBook Pro M5 review: Powerful PC with incremental upgrades.<p>The branding 'Neo' seems apt literally, as it means 'new' and sounds cool too, for a fresh entry-level laptop. By the way, it is expected to be marketed for school and college-going students. </p><p>It is believed MacBook Neo will come in vibrant colour options similar to Apple's iPhone 5C. But, unlike the latter, which came with a plastic-based enclosure, the Neo series laptop will feature a sturdy aluminium casing.</p><p>One of the cost cutting measure expected in the MacBook Neo is that the device will not feature powerful Apple M-series silicon; instead, it will be powered by an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chipset, as we see in iPhone Pro models. This means it will be able to run all productivity tools and also generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based apps and Apple Intelligence features.</p><p>And, it is expected to deliver a full workday battery life.</p><p>The new MacBook Neo is said to be the highlight device of Apple's week-long product launch spree this month. Already, it has announced the new iPhone 17e, iPad Air M4, MacBook Air M5, MacBook Pro (with M5 Pro and M5 Max), Studio Display and Studio Display XDR.</p><p>Soon, Apple is expected to announce the MacBook Neo either today (March 4) or tomorrow (March 5).</p>.Apple working on three AI smart wearable devices: Report.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>