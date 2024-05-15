Apple to bring Eye tracking and more accessibility features to iPhone, iPads

To mark global accessibility awareness day, Apple announced to roll out new value-added accessibility features to devices with the new iOS/iPadOS 18 update later this year.
Most notable feature is the eye tracking. Earlier users with vision disabilities needed to buy separate accessories to navigate through Apple iPhone and iPad.
Soon, Apple will enable eye tracking with in the devices to perform tasks. It leverages on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities of the device and front camera to follow the eyes of the users to help them navigate through settings and switch between apps with less hassle.
With Dwell Control feature in the accessibility section in the settings, users can to activate each element and access additional functions such as physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures with just their eye movements.
Music Haptics is a new way for users who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music on iPhone.
Music Haptics is the second major accessibility feature that is coming in new iOS update to iPhone. It makes good use of the powerful Taptic Engine on iPhone. Whenever the user begins to listen music, the Taptic Engine plays taps, textures, and refined vibrations in sync with the audio of the music.
Apple is also bringing Vocal Shortcuts to iPhone and iPad. Device owners can assign personalised phrases that Siri can understand to launch shortcuts and complete complex tasks.
Another new disability-friendly feature is the Listen for Atypical Speech. It is designed for users with acquired or progressive conditions that affect their speech, such as cerebral palsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or stroke. It offers an customisation option for enhancing speech recognition for a various types of speech and accents.
Apple will also be introducing new Vehicle Motion Cues feature to iPhone and iPad. It can help reduce motion sickness for passengers in moving vehicles.
For the first time, Apple is bringing voice control to CarPlay feature on vehicles. Once paired with the iPhone, users will be able to navigate through the CarPlay screen on the car to launch apps or answer calls with voice commands.
Sound Recognition allows drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing to turn on alerts to be notified of car horns and sirens.
For help people with colour blindness, Apple is introducing Colour Filters on CarPlay. It will ensure the CarPlay interface is visually easier to use. It also offers option to make the fonts and text bold and large for easy visibility for people with vision issues.
VisionOS will offer Live Captions, so users who are deaf or hard of hearing can follow along with spoken dialogue in live conversations and in audio from apps.
For Vision Pro device, Apple will bring live captioning to help people with hearing issues to know what the person is speaking in front of them.Additionally, Apple is bringing Smart Invert, and Dim Flashing Lights feature for users who have low vision, or those who want to avoid bright lights and frequent flashing while viewing content on Vision Pro device.
