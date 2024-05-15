Apple to bring Eye tracking and more accessibility features to iPhone, iPads

To mark global accessibility awareness day, Apple announced to roll out new value-added accessibility features to devices with the new iOS/iPadOS 18 update later this year.

Most notable feature is the eye tracking. Earlier users with vision disabilities needed to buy separate accessories to navigate through Apple iPhone and iPad.

Soon, Apple will enable eye tracking with in the devices to perform tasks. It leverages on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities of the device and front camera to follow the eyes of the users to help them navigate through settings and switch between apps with less hassle.

With Dwell Control feature in the accessibility section in the settings, users can to activate each element and access additional functions such as physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures with just their eye movements.