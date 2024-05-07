Apple to bring gen AI-powered editing tool to Photos app soon

While Google, Microsoft and Meta have racing against each other to bring out new and powerful generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered productivity and creative tools, Apple has not made any notable headlines in this aspect.
But, the statement by CEO Tim Cook during the earnings calls earlier this week has created a buzz among technology enthusiasts and Apple fanboys alike.
"We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple's unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration, groundbreaking Apple silicon, with our industry-leading neural engines and our unwavering focus on privacy, which underpins everything we create," said Tim Cook.
Now, AppleInsider citing people familiar with Apple's work has revealed that the company is internally testing a built-in gen AI-powered tool in the Photos app for Mac devices. Dubbed 'Clean Up', will allow users to erase objects in the photo.
It will come in handy to remove photo bombers in the family photos.
Cover Photo of Apple Event 'Let Loose' media invitation.
Even the recent 'Let Loose' GIF teaser of the iPad event shows the Apple Pencil erasing the Apple logo. There is a possibility that Apple may offer a sneak peek of the new feature later today scheduled at 7:30 pm IST.
Apple will reveal all the new features of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 10 and other software updates for all its devices next month during the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10.
