Apple to bring gen AI-powered editing tool to Photos app soon

While Google, Microsoft and Meta have racing against each other to bring out new and powerful generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered productivity and creative tools, Apple has not made any notable headlines in this aspect.

But, the statement by CEO Tim Cook during the earnings calls earlier this week has created a buzz among technology enthusiasts and Apple fanboys alike.

"We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple's unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration, groundbreaking Apple silicon, with our industry-leading neural engines and our unwavering focus on privacy, which underpins everything we create," said Tim Cook.

Now, AppleInsider citing people familiar with Apple's work has revealed that the company is internally testing a built-in gen AI-powered tool in the Photos app for Mac devices. Dubbed 'Clean Up', will allow users to erase objects in the photo.

It will come in handy to remove photo bombers in the family photos.