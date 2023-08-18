Apple to bring iPhone 15, 14 series with Type-C port

Apple, though not officially announced, is slated to showcase the company's brand-new iPhone 15 series in the second week of September.
The upcoming iPhone 15 series is said to biggest upgrade in three years. Both the regular models iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to come with the Dynamic Island feature, which was exclusive to Pro models.
Also, in terms of photography hardware too, all four models-- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max-- will get big camera sensors to deliver the best photos in all lighting conditions.
And, Apple is said to be bringing the first-ever 3nm class A16 Bionic silicon to the iPhone 15 Pro models. It is said to make the phones handle all heavy-duty tasks such as 4K video recording, playing graphics-rich games, and work super smooth compared to any rival branded mobile in the industry.
Also, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are said to come with titanium rails, which are said to be durable and premium than any iterations before. For the unversed, the iPhone 14 Pro series and previous Pro models come with steel frame and the regular models come with aluminium frames.
However, the most noticeable change we will be seeing in all the iPhone 15 series models is that they will come with a Type-C port, just like other phones in the market. Come September, the days of panic asking colleagues for the elusive iPhone lightning cable will be over for good.
European Union in 2022 made it mandatory for Apple to bring iPhones with Type-C ports or else lose permission to sell their products. Also, it had given time till 2024 to comply with the order. EU wants all companies use a standard charging cable that helps users don't have to limit to only few brands.
Well, the latest reports suggest that Apple has decided to implement the order in 2023 itself.
Not just the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to bring a new line of older iPhone 14 and 14 Plus with Type-C charging port later this year. Aaron, an Apple developer forum contributor on X platform (formerly Twitter) said that while going through the tvOS 17 beta 5, noticed a reference to two iPhone models-- iPhone 14 (1) and iPhone 14 (9), which are not released yet to the market.
It is now widely reported that the aforementioned models may actually be the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus with Type-C ports. Apple usually retires all Pro models after the launch of new iPhones, but retain the regular models, as they get a very big price cut and there is huge demand around the world from customers with limited budget.
In a related development, Apple's supply partners, earlier this week, reportedly began production of soon-to-be-launched iPhone 15 series handsets in India. This is the first time, a Cupertino-based company has given a nod to assemble a new model before the official reveal. Previously, Apple used to import new models at the start to meet festive season demand in Q3 and only after a few months, it used to approve Foxconn and Wistron to start production in India.
Now, Apple and its partners have increased the number of factory units and even scaled up the existing units across the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which not only meet demand locally but also export huge volumes of units overseas too.
It should be noted that India recently became the world's second biggest mobile exporter, as several companies including Apple, Samsung, and even some Chinese mobile brands have steadily increased their manufacturing capacities, primarily driven by the Production-Linked Incentive(PLI) scheme offered by PM Narendra Modi-led government.
