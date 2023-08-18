Apple to bring iPhone 15, 14 series with Type-C port

Apple, though not officially announced, is slated to showcase the company's brand-new iPhone 15 series in the second week of September.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is said to biggest upgrade in three years. Both the regular models iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to come with the Dynamic Island feature, which was exclusive to Pro models.

Also, in terms of photography hardware too, all four models-- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max-- will get big camera sensors to deliver the best photos in all lighting conditions.

And, Apple is said to be bringing the first-ever 3nm class A16 Bionic silicon to the iPhone 15 Pro models. It is said to make the phones handle all heavy-duty tasks such as 4K video recording, playing graphics-rich games, and work super smooth compared to any rival branded mobile in the industry.

Also, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are said to come with titanium rails, which are said to be durable and premium than any iterations before. For the unversed, the iPhone 14 Pro series and previous Pro models come with steel frame and the regular models come with aluminium frames.

However, the most noticeable change we will be seeing in all the iPhone 15 series models is that they will come with a Type-C port, just like other phones in the market. Come September, the days of panic asking colleagues for the elusive iPhone lightning cable will be over for good.