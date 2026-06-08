Apple to bring iPhone 18 Pro along with iPhone Fold (1st Gen); what we know so far

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple to unveil its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series at its annual fall event.
Key points
• First-ever foldable iPhone
Apple is set to launch its inaugural foldable iPhone, codenamed iPhone Fold, featuring a notebook-style design with a 5.3-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main screen.
• iPhone 18 Pro upgrades
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will see minor design changes, including thicker dimensions for a larger battery and upgraded camera sensors, along with new colour options.
• Advanced chipset
Both the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Fold are expected to feature a powerful 2nm class A20 Pro chipset for enhanced performance.
• Staggered launch strategy
Apple plans to release the standard iPhone 18 in spring 2027, alongside iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2, to reduce supply chain and marketing pressures.
• Foldable iPhone design
The iPhone Fold will boast a titanium-based hinge, a 4.9mm thickness when folded, and a flexible OLED panel with no visible crease.
Key statistics
9.8mm
Folded thickness of iPhone Fold
7.6-inch
Unfolded screen size of iPhone Fold
5.6mm
Thickness of iPhone Air
Second or third week of September
Expected launch window for iPhone 18 Pro series
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 June 2026, 12:56 IST