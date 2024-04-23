Apple to host hardware event in May

After months of speculations, Apple on Tuesday (April 23) finally announced to host a hardware event early next month.

It has been close to 18 months since Apple launched an iPad model and was supposedly rumoured to introduce new iPads in April but got postponed due to issues concerning software development and OLED display production delay.

Now, the long wait for new iPads will soon be over in May. It will be an online event; the company will stream the pre-recorded keynote presentation on its official company website and YouTube channel at 7:00 am PT (7:30 pm IST) on May 7.