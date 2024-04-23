Apple to host hardware event in May

After months of speculations, Apple on Tuesday (April 23) finally announced to host a hardware event early next month.
It has been close to 18 months since Apple launched an iPad model and was supposedly rumoured to introduce new iPads in April but got postponed due to issues concerning software development and OLED display production delay.
Now, the long wait for new iPads will soon be over in May. It will be an online event; the company will stream the pre-recorded keynote presentation on its official company website and YouTube channel at 7:00 am PT (7:30 pm IST) on May 7.
Apple Event: Here's what to expect at 'Let Loose' hardware event
The Cupertino-based company is expected to unveil at least two new lines of iPads-- iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 series.
The upcoming iPad Pro is said to feature a new power-efficient OLED display with incremental improvements to deliver an immersive viewing experience.
Apple event media invitation.
Photo Credit: Apple India
Under the hood, the iPad Pro will house the new M3 chipset seen in the latest MacBook Air and Pro PCs. The M3 silicon features new state-of-the-art technology called Dynamic Caching, wherein the GPU will be able to allocate the use of local memory in hardware in real-time so only the exact amount of memory needed is used for each task.
It also promises significant improvement in the GPU efficiency and performance for the most demanding apps such as Adobe Photoshop, analyse scientific research data, and also supports graphics-rich games smoothly without overheating issues.
As far as the iPad Air 6 is concerned, the company for the first time will be offering it in a 12.9-inch screen option in addition to the regular 10.9-inch model.
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen).
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new iPad Air is also said to come with a micro-LED screen.
As the iPad Air series is retailed one tier below the Pro model, the former is expected to come equipped with one-generation old M2 silicon.
Furthermore, as hinted in the Apple media invitation, the company will most likely introduce the long awaited Pencil 2 successor.
Also, word on the street is that Apple may also bring the all-new Magic Keyboard with a refreshed design.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.