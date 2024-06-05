Apple to launch 'creaseless' foldable iPhone in 2027

Now, a new report has emerged that Apple is still evaluating components for the foldable iPhone with a focus on durability and performance. And, it may at least three more years to finally be able to bring it to the market.

"Apple is unlikely to release a foldable phone before 2027, but its entry could significantly shift market dynamics," reported TrendForce, a market research firm.

Almost all foldable phone owners hate to see the crease that forms in the middle of the foldable screen. It kind of ruins the browsing experience and also the ridge at the middle of the screen is a distraction to view movies or TV series on the wide screen of the phone.

Besides the wide bendable screen, the hinge that holds two back panels together is a very important component that decides the longevity of the foldable phone.

Recent consumer research studies have shown that most people who invest hard-earned money in expensive handsets tend to keep it longer, around two to three years. People expect their phones to survive daily wear and tear such as scratches and accidental drops on the floor, and also be able to withstand water splashes or drop in waterbody.

Apple, which is known to be a stickler for high product quality, will not mind spending more time on making the device more durable.

Over the last few years, Apple has been granted several patents related to foldable displays and hinges.

It is expected to further continue testing and may finally be ready with the foldable phone before the end of 2030.