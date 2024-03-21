Apple to launch new iPad Pro, Air 6 series next week

Apple earlier in the month launched the new MacBook Air PC series with M3 silicon. Now, it is expected to introduce new line of premium iPads next week.
Chinese blog IT Home citing local retail sources has claimed that Apple may announce new generation iPad Pro and iPad Air 6th gen on March 26. Even the Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his last newsletter said the Cupertino-based company is likely to reveal new iPads by the end of the month.
And, Gurman also noted that, unlike the previous years, there won’t any special ‘Spring’ event; instead Apple will release a press note revealing product features, price and availability details.
The new iPad Pro series is said to feature a new power-efficient OLED display with incremental improvements to deliver immersive viewing experience.
The iPad Pro will come with the Apple M3 chipset seen in latest MacBook Air and Pro PCs. The new M3 silicon features new state-of-the-art technology called Dynamic Caching, wherein the GPU will be able to allocate the use of local memory in hardware in real-time so only the exact amount of memory needed is used for each task.
This will significantly improve the GPU efficiency and performance for the most demanding apps such as Adobe Photoshop, analyse scientific research data, and also support graphics-rich games smoothly without overheating issues.
Also, for the first-time, Apple will be offering the iPad Air with a 12.9-inch screen option in addition to the regular 10.9-inch model.
The new iPad Air is said to come with micro-LED screen.
As the iPad Air series is retailed one tier below the Pro model, the former is expected to come equipped with one-generation old M2 silicon.
The new iPad Air will still be significantly big upgrade over the iPad Air 5th gen, which comes with M1 chipset. The upcoming model will be faster and efficient in terms of power consumption to offer longer battery life.
Also, Apple will be bringing all-new Magic Keyboard with a refreshed design and Apple Pencil 2 successor.
