Apple to launch new iPad Pro, Air 6 series next week

Apple earlier in the month launched the new MacBook Air PC series with M3 silicon. Now, it is expected to introduce new line of premium iPads next week.

Chinese blog IT Home citing local retail sources has claimed that Apple may announce new generation iPad Pro and iPad Air 6th gen on March 26. Even the Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his last newsletter said the Cupertino-based company is likely to reveal new iPads by the end of the month.

And, Gurman also noted that, unlike the previous years, there won’t any special ‘Spring’ event; instead Apple will release a press note revealing product features, price and availability details.

The new iPad Pro series is said to feature a new power-efficient OLED display with incremental improvements to deliver immersive viewing experience.