Apple unveils AirPods Max 2 with better ANC capabilities

<p>Apple earlier this month launched multiple devices in a wide range of categories, including MacBook Neo,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/new-iphone-17e-with-apple-a19-silicon-launched-india-price-availability-details-3917709"> iPhone 17e</a>, MacBook Air M5, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-launches-m4-powered-ipad-air-series-3917777">iPad Air M4</a>, along with MacBook Pro (with M5 Max/M5 Pro) and Apple Studio series PC Display.</p><p>Now, the Cupertino-based company has made a surprise announcement of the launch of the all-new AirPods Max 2 series.</p><p>It retains most of the design elements, such as curved metallic contours of the earcups with soft cushions inside and an ultra-premium aerospace-grade stainless steel headband with breathable knit mesh canopy.</p>.Apple announces all-new MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max silicons.<p>Inside, it is powered by a new H2 chipset, which works with advanced computational audio algorithms to support Active Noise Cancellation audio and is said to be up to 1.5x more effective than the previous iteration. It promises to cut down even more noise efficiently, such as aeroplane engines or commuter trains. This way, it will be able to deliver a fully immersive experience when listening to music or on phone calls.</p><p>Further, it features a new digital signal processing algorithm optimised for H2 and the microphone array to deliver improved Transparency mode. The audio will sound even more natural, so users can stay aware of their environment and those around them.</p><p>To deliver the highest-quality audio across music, movies, and games, the new AirPods Max support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected with the included USB-C cable.</p>.<p>With lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio capability, it can enable music creators to fully utilise AirPods Max throughout their entire professional workflow on Logic Pro and other music creation apps.</p><p>It also features a new high dynamic range amplifier to deliver cleaner audio and support Spatial Audio content.</p><p>Other notable features include Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation, Loud Sound Reduction, which helps users prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to. Also, the Personalised Volume feature is capable of automatically fine-tuning the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time.</p>.<p>With the camera remote feature, users can capture content at a distance by pressing the Digital Crown to take a photo and start or stop video recording while using the Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on iPhone or iPad.</p><p>And, like the recently launched products, the AirPods Max 2 is also eco-friendly. It is made with 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, 100 per cent recycled polyester in the ear cushion, and 100 per cent recycled gold plating and tin solder in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards. The paper packaging is 100 per cent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.</p>.Apple unveils MacBook Air M5, Studio Display series .<p>The all-new AirPods Max 2 will be up for order on March 25 in five colours-- midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue, for Rs 67,900 and is slated to hit stores in early April.</p>.Apple unveils all-new MacBook Neo series laptop .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>