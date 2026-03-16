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Apple unveils AirPods Max 2 with better ANC capabilities

It also features a new digital signal processing algorithm optimised for H2 and the microphone array to deliver improved Transparency mode
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:29 IST
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Apple AirPods Max 2.

Apple AirPods Max 2.

Credit: Apple

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Published 16 March 2026, 14:29 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechEarphonesApple AirPodsHeadphonesearphone

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