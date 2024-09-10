Apple unveils iPhone 16, 16 Pro with A18 series silicon. Check India price, features, availability details here

Apple on Monday (September 9) launched the much awaited iPhone 16 series premium mobiles at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino.

As expected, Apple is offering the iPhone 16 series in four variants— iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. They come with big upgrades in both design and internal hardware.

The regular iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch screen and the 16 Plus is offered in a 6.7-inch size. They come with XDR Super Retina OLED display with pixel density of 460 ppi (pixels per inch), 60Hz refresh rate and support peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The outer cover case will be made of aerospace-grade aluminium. The most notable change we see in the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is that they flaunt feature a vertically aligned camera, compared to the diagonally placed cameras we see in the predecessor. It is similar to 10th anniversary device—iPhone X.

The iPhone 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max will be available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively. The predecessors, the 15 Pro series come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. The new Pro models feature Super Retina XDR display with pixel density of 460 ppi and 2,000nits peak brightness.

With a big display comes a bigger battery to ensure that it would be able to run for a whole day under extreme usage.