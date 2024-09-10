Apple unveils iPhone 16, 16 Pro with A18 series silicon. Check India price, features, availability details here

Apple on Monday (September 9) launched the much awaited iPhone 16 series premium mobiles at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino.
As expected, Apple is offering the iPhone 16 series in four variants— iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. They come with big upgrades in both design and internal hardware.
The regular iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch screen and the 16 Plus is offered in a 6.7-inch size. They come with XDR Super Retina OLED display with pixel density of 460 ppi (pixels per inch), 60Hz refresh rate and support peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The outer cover case will be made of aerospace-grade aluminium. The most notable change we see in the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is that they flaunt feature a vertically aligned camera, compared to the diagonally placed cameras we see in the predecessor. It is similar to 10th anniversary device—iPhone X.
The iPhone 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max will be available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively. The predecessors, the 15 Pro series come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. The new Pro models feature Super Retina XDR display with pixel density of 460 ppi and 2,000nits peak brightness.
With a big display comes a bigger battery to ensure that it would be able to run for a whole day under extreme usage.
Key features of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.
Credit: Apple
Another notable aspect we see in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is the Action button, which was first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro series. It allows users to programme to launch their favourite apps or trigger Siri Shortcuts to perform a variety of functions with just a press. Users can quickly open the camera, flashlight, or controls, switch between Ring and Silent mode and more or launch Shazam to identify a song.
Additionally, Apple for the first time is offering Camera Control button to iPhone 16 series models. It is tactile touch-sensitive button. Users can quickly launch the camera, take a photo, and start video recording so users don’t have miss the moment. A new camera preview helps users frame the shot and adjust other control options — such as zoom, exposure, or depth of field — to compose a stunning photo or video by sliding their finger on the Camera Control. Additionally, developers will be able to bring Camera Control to third-party apps.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max with titanium enclosure also come with same two features.
All the four new iPhones come with the new generation Ceramic Shield with an advanced formulation that is 50 percent tougher than the first generation and 2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone in the market. And, the new devices come with IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.
Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus feature dual-camera module— main 48MP wide-angle (f/1.6, 2x Telephoto ) and a 12MP 120°-degree Ultra Wide (f/2.2) autofocus secondary camera with macro photography and LED flash on the back. It houses a 12MP TrueDepth (ƒ/1.9) front camera, Autofocus with Focus Pixels.
On the other hand, the new iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max feature triple-camera module— new 48MP Fusion (f/1.78) camera, a 48MP 120-degree Ultra Wide (f/2.2) secondary camera, and 12MP Telephoto (ƒ/2.8, up to 10x optical zoom range with LED flash. It supports Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps and Spatial video recording at 1080p at 30 fps.
On the front, it houses 12MP TrueDepth (ƒ/1.9) camera.
Key features of the iPhone 16 Pro series.
Credit: Apple
The regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus houses Apple’s new A18 silicon and the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be powered by A18 Pro chipset. They are said to more power efficient and faster than their predecessors. Also, the iPhone Pro Max will deliver the longest battery life of 33 hours video playback.
All the four iPhone 16 series models will support Apple Intelligence feature. It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Notes, Keynotes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all Apple devices. Also, Apple will offer the option to integrate Siri and other Apple Intelligence-supported apps to integrate with OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o, to offer an enhanced user experience.
With the new iOS 18 update, the iPhones will get all-new Siri. It will be powered by Apple Intelligence. It will have new launch animation that makes the display at the edge of the front panel glow as Siri speaks to the user. Its voice will be more human-like with emotions and tone.
Apple Intelligence will improve the user experience on the iPhones.
Credit: Apple
In India, Siri will be even more user-friendly, as it will finally be able to support nine Indian languages including Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Tamil.
The iPhone 16 series colours.
Credit: Apple
In addition to voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts. It should be noted that the Apple Intelligence features will be made available little later in the year. It will initially launched in select regions including the US in December, and later, it will rolled out other markets including India, most probably in early 2025.
The new iPhone 16 comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.
The new iPhone 16 Plus comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 89,900, Rs 99,999, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively. Both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be available in five colours— black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.
The new colours of the iPhone 16 Pro series.
Credit: Apple
The new iPhone 16 Pro comes in four storages— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively.
The new iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in three storages— 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64, 999, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be available in five colours— black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and a new desert titanium.
All the new iPhone 16 series models will be available for pre-order on September 13 and hit stores later this month on September 20.