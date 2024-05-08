Apple unveils new Finalcut Pro, Logic Pro app versions with AI features

Besides the new iPad Air and iPad Pro devices, Apple has introduced all-new versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro music editing apps with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features for iPads and Mac devices.
The new Logic Pro app gets an AI-based studio assistant. It can offer suggestions to make the music more pleasant, but the artist will have full creative control.
Logic Pro's Drummer feature gets new session players, a virtual bass player and a keyboard player. They enhance the live-playing experience and reduce the creator's dependence on musical instrument players.
Virtual Bass Player offers eight different options and the AI assistant can guide the creator with controls for complexity and intensity, and advanced parameters for slides, mutes, dead notes, and pickup hits.
The virtual keyboard player offers four different styles. Developed by Apple in collaboration with top studio musicians, they can help users play simple block chords to chord voicing with extended harmony and numerous variations.
The Virtual Bass Player feature on Logic Pro app
Photo Credit: Apple
Another notable addition to Logic Pro is the Stem Splitter. Whenever artists feel inspired, they try to sing songs and tunes, and store them in a voice memo folder of a device, preferably a phone at hand. And, when creators sit down to make content they try to recollect their tunes but it is difficult to cut and paste audio files on a computer or any device. Here's where the Stem Splitter comes into play. It can easily separate nearly any mixed audio recording into four distinct parts: Drums, Bass, Vocals, and other instruments, right on the device.
The new Logic Pro app also features ChromaGlow. It can help users create a perfect tune with five different saturation styles to add ultrarealistic warmth, presence, and punch to any track.
The new Logic Pro app versions for iPad and Mac are available as free updates to existing subscribers. New users have to pay Rs 19,900 (one-time) for Mac devices. And Logic Pro for iPad 2 can be subscribed for Rs 499 per month or Rs 4,999 per annum.
Final Cut Pro iPad and Mac devices.
Photo Credit: Apple
The new Final Cut Pro for iPad boasts Live Multicam. It is an innovative feature for users to capture up to four different angles of a single scene. Live Multicam can connect wirelessly to four devices (iPhones or iPads) via Final Cut Camera app, to offer a director’s view of each camera in real time.
For the first time, the Final Cut Pro app will allow video editing on external storage devices connected to Apple devices. Now, users can easily create or open projects on an external storage device and import media without taking up space on their iPad. Also, editors can quickly hand off external projects to another editor or take them into Final Cut Pro for Mac; create new projects on external storage; and easily import high-resolution files and professional codecs like ProRes and Log.
Furthermore, the new Final Cut Pro app for iPad comes with 12 new colour-grading presets. Users can choose from eight basic text titles, 20 new soundtracks, and add additional dynamic backgrounds to create effect overlays and title sequences onto a video.
New Final Cut Pro app for Mac.
Photo Credit: Apple
And, for Mac devics, the Final Cut Pro app now offers two new features--Enhance Light and Colour. These tools can be used to improve colour, colour balance, contrast, and brightness in one simple step. The tools are optimized for SDR, HDR, RAW, and Log-encoded media format.
With Smooth Slo-Mo, the frames of video can be intelligently generated and blended together, providing the highest-quality movement and add more dramatic effect in short movie projects.
The new Final Cut pro app versions for iPad and Mac are available as free update to existing subscribers. New users have to pay Rs 29,900 (one-time) for Mac devices. And Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 can be subscribed for Rs 499 per month or Rs 4,999 per annum.
New Final Cut Camera app for iPhones.
Photo Credit: Apple
New Final Cut Camera app launched
Apple's new Final Cut camera will offer value-added photography tools to make professional videos for documentaries and short movies. It allows users to adjust settings such as white balance and manual focus while editing recordings with zebras (and other third-party video software) and audio meters.
With the Final Cut camera, users can also adjust ISO and shutter speed, and enable focus peaking. It will be available for free download on Apple App Store soon.
