Apple unveils new Finalcut Pro, Logic Pro app versions with AI features

Besides the new iPad Air and iPad Pro devices, Apple has introduced all-new versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro music editing apps with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features for iPads and Mac devices.

The new Logic Pro app gets an AI-based studio assistant. It can offer suggestions to make the music more pleasant, but the artist will have full creative control.

Logic Pro's Drummer feature gets new session players, a virtual bass player and a keyboard player. They enhance the live-playing experience and reduce the creator's dependence on musical instrument players.

Virtual Bass Player offers eight different options and the AI assistant can guide the creator with controls for complexity and intensity, and advanced parameters for slides, mutes, dead notes, and pickup hits.

The virtual keyboard player offers four different styles. Developed by Apple in collaboration with top studio musicians, they can help users play simple block chords to chord voicing with extended harmony and numerous variations.