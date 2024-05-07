Apple unveils new iPad Air M3, iPad Pro M4 with Pencil Pro; India price, availability details

Apple on Tuesday (May 7) launched new line of the iPad Air and iPad Pro series tablets along with premium accessories.

For the first time, Apple is offering iPad Air in two big screen sizes— 11-inch and 13-inch. Previous 5th gen model was available only in one 10.9-inch size.

They feature LCD-based Liquid Retina display with 2732x2048p resolution, support pixel density of 264 ppi (pixels per inch) and peak brightness of 600 nits. It also features stereo quad-speakers, Type-C port and TouchID fingerprint sensor.

Another notable change we see in the new iPad Air is that the 12MP FaceTime front camera is now placed in landscape orientation for better video calling experience. Also, with centerstage feature, the camera will focus on the subject and keeps it in the centre of the frame even if the presenter moves around the room.

On the back, it also features 12MP wide camera. Both the front and the back camera supports 4K video recording.

With the 34-core M2 silicon (8-core CPU + 10-core GPU + 16-core NPU), the new iPad Air is nearly 50 percent faster than the previous iPad Air with M1. It is powerful enough to perform wide-range of activities such as digital art work and video editing.

Combined with ML accelerators in the CPU and a powerful GPU to boost on-device machine learning, along with Apple silicon’s unified memory architecture, iPad Air promises to deliver exceptional AI performance.

Like most Apple devices, the latest iPad is eco-friendly. It boasts 100 percent recycled aluminium in the enclosure, 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards.

The 11-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 59,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 74,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 79,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 94,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.