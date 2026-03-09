Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple Watch Series 11 long-term review: Refined with improved health tracking, enhanced battery life

With each new iteration, Apple Watches set new benchmarks with advanced health tracking capabilities and offer deep insights into body fitness. This year too, the Watch Series 11 continues the legacy.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 15:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple Watch Series 11.

Apple Watch Series 11.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 11.

Apple Watch Series 11.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 11 supports hypertension notification.

Apple Watch Series 11 supports hypertension notification.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 11 tracks heart rate and vitals with good accuracy.

Apple Watch Series 11 tracks heart rate and vitals with good accuracy.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 11 supports body health tracking.

Apple Watch Series 11 supports body health tracking.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

The watchOS 26 brings Liquid Glass UI on Apple Watch Series 11.

The watchOS 26 brings Liquid Glass UI on Apple Watch Series 11.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 11 support sleep score feature.

Apple Watch Series 11 support sleep score feature.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 11.

Apple Watch Series 11.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 15:45 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechSmart WearablesApple Watchheart healthSmartwatch ReviewwatchOS

Follow us on :

Follow Us