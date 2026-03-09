Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple Watch Series 11 supports hypertension notification.
Apple Watch Series 11 tracks heart rate and vitals with good accuracy.
Apple Watch Series 11 supports body health tracking.
The watchOS 26 brings Liquid Glass UI on Apple Watch Series 11.
Apple Watch Series 11 support sleep score feature.
Published 09 March 2026, 15:45 IST