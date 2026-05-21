Apple Watch gains sleep apnea detection in India, using breathing disturbances to alert users of potential risks.

In one line

Key points

• Sleep apnea risks Sleep apnea increases vulnerability to coronary artery disease, heart attacks, heart failure, and stroke, with higher risks for older individuals.

• FDA approval The sleep apnea detection feature received FDA approval before the Watch Series 10 launch in September 2024.

• India launch The feature is now available in India alongside hearing health tracking for AirPods Pro (2 & 3).

• How it works The Apple Watch uses an accelerometer to monitor wrist movements linked to breathing disturbances over 30 days.