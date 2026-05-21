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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple Watch gains sleep apnea detection in India, using breathing disturbances to alert users of potential risks.
Key points
• Sleep apnea risks
Sleep apnea increases vulnerability to coronary artery disease, heart attacks, heart failure, and stroke, with higher risks for older individuals.
• FDA approval
The sleep apnea detection feature received FDA approval before the Watch Series 10 launch in September 2024.
• India launch
The feature is now available in India alongside hearing health tracking for AirPods Pro (2 & 3).
• How it works
The Apple Watch uses an accelerometer to monitor wrist movements linked to breathing disturbances over 30 days.
• User requirements
Users must wear the watch for at least 10 nights over 30 days to receive sleep apnea notifications.
Key statistics
September 2024
FDA approval timing
10 nights over 30 days
Minimum wear duration
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 May 2026, 05:09 IST