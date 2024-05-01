Apple Watch's ECG feature saves woman's life with timely AFib alert in Delhi

Apple launched its first Watch series in 2015 and since then, it has grown big, dethroning centuries-old Swiss companies to become the World's top watch brand. One primary reason for achieving such a big feat quickly is that the Apple Watches boast state-of-the-art technology to monitor heart health.
Apple Watches has saved hundreds of lives worldwide with timely heart rate notifications to help the owner get medical aid at the earliest.
Recently, the Apple Watch Series 7 has saved a young woman's life in New Delhi.
When Dr. Sneha Sinha, a policy researcher, returned home late at night, she felt heart palpitations. Sinha checked the heart rate reading on the Apple Watch; to her shock, it showed the heart rate was 234 bpm (beats per minute) and flashed a message urging the user to seek medical attention.
She performed deep breathing exercises but heart rate did not return to normalcy. Since it was night, she decided not to go to the hospital and planned to get an appointment with a cardiologist in the morning.
But, around 20 minutes past midnight, Apple Watch’s ECG (Electrocardiogram) app alerted Sinha about the onset of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) and again recommended immediate medical attention.
Sinha decided not to wait any further and called her friend for assistance to reach the hospital. After arriving at the emergency room, the heart rate of Sinha had surged to over 256 beats per minute.
ECG app on Apple Watch Series 5.
Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN
Doctors immediately administered oxygen support, and medications and performed a carotid sinus massage to stabilise the rapid heart rate. However, these interventions proved ineffective, and they decided to administer 3 DC (direct current cardioversion) shocks (50+50+100 joules). Thankfully after that, the heart's normal sinus rhythm was restored. The medical team informed us that it was a form of tachycardia often triggered by anxiety and stress and that I was lucky to get to the hospital in time,Sneha Sinha told DH
Now, she is recovering fine. Sinha wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook to express her gratitude for developing the Apple Watch with advanced and precise heart monitoring features that saved her life.
Within a few hours, Cook replied to Sinha. He thanked her for sharing the story and was glad she was doing fine.
I’m so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed. Thanks so much for sharing your story with usTim Cook, CEO, Apple
