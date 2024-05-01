Apple Watch's ECG feature saves woman's life with timely AFib alert in Delhi

Apple launched its first Watch series in 2015 and since then, it has grown big, dethroning centuries-old Swiss companies to become the World's top watch brand. One primary reason for achieving such a big feat quickly is that the Apple Watches boast state-of-the-art technology to monitor heart health.

Apple Watches has saved hundreds of lives worldwide with timely heart rate notifications to help the owner get medical aid at the earliest.

Recently, the Apple Watch Series 7 has saved a young woman's life in New Delhi.

When Dr. Sneha Sinha, a policy researcher, returned home late at night, she felt heart palpitations. Sinha checked the heart rate reading on the Apple Watch; to her shock, it showed the heart rate was 234 bpm (beats per minute) and flashed a message urging the user to seek medical attention.