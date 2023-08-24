Apple working on a smart ring, confirms new patent

Besides the smart watches and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, a new range of smart ring is gaining tremendous interest in the smart wearable industry.

Smart ring is a new emerging wearable segment and has less than a handful of firms in the industry such as Qura (US), Ultrahuman (India), and Pi Ring (India), and another couple more players from the subcontinent Noise and BoAt, recently announced their entry to the small club.

Now, it has come to light that consumer electronics giant Apple too, is expected to announce its foray into the smart ring segment.

Cupertino-based company has filed a patent for the smart ring at the United States Patent and Tradement Office (USPTO), reported Apple Insider.

As per the patent filing, the device is described as a 'ring input device with pressure-sensitive input'.

It comes in a compact ring form factor that can act as both a controller and input device to companion gadgets. It comes with a movable rim and multiple touch sensors, which can used to control smart home appliances. For instance, control light at home, change channels on smart TV or also scroll newsfeeds on social media platforms on a desktop or control the camera on the iPhone.

With haptic feedback, the users can be notified of messages or calls on the iPhone too. One day, in the future, it can be used as an input for Apple's spatial computer Vision Pro which by the way supports hand gestures to navigate through the virtual screen.

Apple is known to work on a device with wide range of utilities not just for existing scenarios, but also for new use cases that may emerge in the future.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 8 review: Refined and better