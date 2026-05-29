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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple is developing an anti-snatching feature for iPhones that automatically locks the device when stolen.
Key points
• High resale value attracts thieves
iPhones retain 50-60% of their retail value even after two years, making them a prime target for theft.
• Current security measures
Existing features include stolen device lock, 10-failed-passcode lockouts, and activation locks, but thieves are finding ways around them.
• New anti-snatching feature
The unreleased iOS beta software will use sensors and Apple Watch pairing to detect sudden snatching and lock the iPhone automatically.
• Stolen Device Protection upgrade
The feature will prevent access even with a known passcode unless the iPhone is near trusted locations like home or office Wi-Fi.
• WWDC 2025 announcement expected
Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (June 8-12) may reveal details about the new security feature.
Key statistics
50-60%
Resale value retention after two years
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 29 May 2026, 07:35 IST