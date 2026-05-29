Apple is developing an anti-snatching feature for iPhones that automatically locks the device when stolen.

Key points

• High resale value attracts thieves iPhones retain 50-60% of their retail value even after two years, making them a prime target for theft.

• Current security measures Existing features include stolen device lock, 10-failed-passcode lockouts, and activation locks, but thieves are finding ways around them.

• New anti-snatching feature The unreleased iOS beta software will use sensors and Apple Watch pairing to detect sudden snatching and lock the iPhone automatically.

• Stolen Device Protection upgrade The feature will prevent access even with a known passcode unless the iPhone is near trusted locations like home or office Wi-Fi.