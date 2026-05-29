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Hometechnology

Apple working on anti-snatching feature that automatically locks the stolen iPhone

Apple may offer a sneak peek at the new security feature during the WWDC 2026 event in June second week.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 07:35 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Apple working on anti-snatching feature that automatically locks the stolen iPhone

In one line
Apple is developing an anti-snatching feature for iPhones that automatically locks the device when stolen.
Key points
High resale value attracts thieves
iPhones retain 50-60% of their retail value even after two years, making them a prime target for theft.
Current security measures
Existing features include stolen device lock, 10-failed-passcode lockouts, and activation locks, but thieves are finding ways around them.
New anti-snatching feature
The unreleased iOS beta software will use sensors and Apple Watch pairing to detect sudden snatching and lock the iPhone automatically.
Stolen Device Protection upgrade
The feature will prevent access even with a known passcode unless the iPhone is near trusted locations like home or office Wi-Fi.
WWDC 2025 announcement expected
Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (June 8-12) may reveal details about the new security feature.
Key statistics
50-60%
Resale value retention after two years
June 8-12
WWDC 2025 dates
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 29 May 2026, 07:35 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhoneiOSWWDCTechThiefstolenWorldwide Developers Conference

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