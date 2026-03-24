<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-registers-record-breaking-revenue-in-india-with-double-digit-growth-3879784">Cupertino-based technology major Apple</a> has announced to host the 2026 edition of the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) later this year in June.</p><p>Apple WWDC 2026 is set to kick off on June 8 and conclude on June 12. Top executives, including CEO Tim Cook, will do Keynote presentations and the company's domain experts will showcase the Platform's State of Union.</p><p>Later, the conference will continue online all week with over 100 video sessions and interactive group labs and appointments, where developers can connect directly with Apple engineers and designers to explore the latest announcements.</p>.Google to bring improved SIM lock protection feature with Android 17 update.<p>“WWDC is one of the most exciting times for us at Apple because it’s a chance for our incredible global developer community to come together for an electrifying week that celebrates technology, innovation, and collaboration. We can’t wait to see many of you online and in person for what is sure to be one of our best WWDC events yet,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.</p><p>Besides developers, Apple will also host talented students at the WWDC 2026. This year’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apples-swift-student-challenge-goes-live-ahead-of-wwdc-2026-3892163">Swift Student Challenge winners</a> will be announced this week on Thursday (March 26) and will be eligible to attend the special event at Apple Park.</p>.<p>Further, 50 distinguished winners will be recognised for their outstanding submissions and invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience at Apple HQ.</p><p><strong>WWDC 2026: Here's what we can expect at Apple's annual developers' conference</strong></p><p>Like the previous years, Apple is expected to offer a sneak peek at all-new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS for its products.</p><p>The new iOS 27 is expected to retain the Liquid Glass user interface, but will be more refined and offer more customisation to improve the user experience on iPhone. Also, we can expect new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Apple Intelligence features.</p><p>Similarly, the iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 will offer similar improvements to iPad and Mac computers. One piece of bad news we are hearing in the media is that Apple may end the support of Intel-based MacBooks and iMacs. Only the Apple M-powered PCs will get the macOS 27 update.</p><p>The biggest improvement we are expecting in Apple's software platforms is the all-new Siri. It is confirmed to be powered by Google's Gemini AI. It is expected to be the biggest Siri update to date.</p><p>Apple's Siri assistant will be able to understand the most complex queries and deliver information in small, simple bytes, which can be easily understood by regular users and children.</p><p>Expect new features in watchOS 27 with better body fitness and health tracking, and Apple will be bringing apps and game support for Vision Pro. Even tvOS 27 will get better and promises to deliver an enhanced viewing experience on the big TV screens.</p><p><strong>Will there be a hardware launch?</strong></p><p>It should be noted that 2026 is a milestone year for Apple, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. So, we can expect a surprise product launch or at least offer a sneak peek at it.</p><p>Reports have indicated Apple is all but certain to enter the Internet-of-Things (IoT) smart home business this year. The first product is said to be a hybrid device featuring HomePod-like speaker and a big iPad-like display panel, similar to how the Amazon Echo Show looks.</p><p>It will be a central home hub for users to control their IoT gadgets at home. Apple, like Amazon, Google, iRobot, and Signify, is part of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (previously known as Zigbee Alliance), standards-- 'Matter'. This allows all smart home devices with different operating systems to work seamlessly with digital assistants such as Siri (with Apple Intelligence), Alexa, and Google Assistant.</p><p>Later in the year, Apple is expected to unveil the company's first foldable handset, the iPhone Fold, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max in September. In the following week, Apple, after testing the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, visionOS 27, for close to three months of testing, will roll out the final version as a free software update to all the eligible devices.</p>.From Galaxy S26 Ultra to Apple iPhone Fold: Five smartphones to look forward to in 2026.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>