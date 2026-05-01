Apple reports record double-digit growth in India across iPhones, Macs, and iPads, driven by emerging market expansion.

In one line

Key points

• Record revenue growth Apple posted $111.2 billion in quarterly revenue, a 17% year-over-year increase, with double-digit growth across all geographic segments.

• India's strategic focus Apple achieved double-digit growth in iPhones, Macs, and iPads in India, expanding its market share in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

• Product innovation boosts sales New products like the iPhone 17e, M4-powered iPad Air, and MacBook Neo contributed to strong sales in emerging markets.

• India expansion strategy Apple opened its sixth store in India and increased local iPhone production, leveraging government incentives and partnerships like Tata Electronics and Foxconn.