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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple reports record double-digit growth in India across iPhones, Macs, and iPads, driven by emerging market expansion.
Key points
• Record revenue growth
Apple posted $111.2 billion in quarterly revenue, a 17% year-over-year increase, with double-digit growth across all geographic segments.
• India's strategic focus
Apple achieved double-digit growth in iPhones, Macs, and iPads in India, expanding its market share in the world's second-largest smartphone market.
• Product innovation boosts sales
New products like the iPhone 17e, M4-powered iPad Air, and MacBook Neo contributed to strong sales in emerging markets.
• India expansion strategy
Apple opened its sixth store in India and increased local iPhone production, leveraging government incentives and partnerships like Tata Electronics and Foxconn.
• Leadership transition
Tim Cook will step down as CEO in September 2026, with John Ternus set to take over, marking a new era for Apple.
Key statistics
$111.2 billion
Quarterly revenue
$56.99 billion
IPhone revenue
Rs two lakh crores (approx. $24 billion+)
IPhone shipments value in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 01 May 2026, 07:20 IST