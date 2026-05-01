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Apple's record-breaking double-digit growth continues in India

For the first time, Apple India has registered double-digit growth in three major segments: iPhones, Mac computers and iPads.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 07:20 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Apple's record-breaking double-digit growth continues in India

In one line
Apple reports record double-digit growth in India across iPhones, Macs, and iPads, driven by emerging market expansion.
Key points
Record revenue growth
Apple posted $111.2 billion in quarterly revenue, a 17% year-over-year increase, with double-digit growth across all geographic segments.
India's strategic focus
Apple achieved double-digit growth in iPhones, Macs, and iPads in India, expanding its market share in the world's second-largest smartphone market.
Product innovation boosts sales
New products like the iPhone 17e, M4-powered iPad Air, and MacBook Neo contributed to strong sales in emerging markets.
India expansion strategy
Apple opened its sixth store in India and increased local iPhone production, leveraging government incentives and partnerships like Tata Electronics and Foxconn.
Leadership transition
Tim Cook will step down as CEO in September 2026, with John Ternus set to take over, marking a new era for Apple.
Key statistics
$111.2 billion
Quarterly revenue
17%
Revenue growth
$56.99 billion
IPhone revenue
22%
IPhone revenue growth
Rs two lakh crores (approx. $24 billion+)
IPhone shipments value in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 01 May 2026, 07:20 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechApple WatchMacbookbusinessApple ServicesiPhonesiPadApple AirPodsMac

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