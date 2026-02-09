Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple's Swift Student Challenge goes live ahead of WWDC 2026

Students with the most innovative app idea that can solve real-world problems in society with practical solutions and have a social impact will be selected by Apple.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 13:46 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechstudentsWWDCApple IncSwift Student ChallengecodingSwiftMobile applicationsmobile appWorldwide Developers Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us