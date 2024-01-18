Apple's Vision Pro won't launch with Netflix

By Mark Gurman

Netflix Inc. isn’t planning to launch an app for Apple Inc.’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, marking a high-profile snub of the new technology by the world’s biggest video subscription service.

Rather than designing a Vision Pro app — or even just supporting its existing iPad app on the platform — Netflix is essentially taking a pass.

The company, which competes with Apple in streaming, said in a statement that users interested in watching its content on the device can do so from the web.

It’s a sizable omission for the $3,499 headset, which debuts on February 2. Apple is banking on entertainment content to help market the nascent and pricey technology, and Netflix is a must-have streaming service for many consumers.

Netflix also offers apps for Apple’s other devices, including the iPhone and iPad, though it doesn’t participate in the company’s TV app.

The Vision Pro will run two main types of apps: new software written specifically for the device’s interface or existing iPad applications.