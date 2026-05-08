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20-year-old Pune girl gets top honours at Apple Swift Student Challenge

Gayatri Goundadkar has come up with an innovative disability-friendly application called Steady Hands, which helps senior citizens create digital art with ease.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

20-year-old Pune girl gets top honours at Apple Swift Student Challenge

In one line
A 20-year-old Pune student wins Apple's Swift Student Challenge for her disability-friendly art app.
Key highlights
Swift Student Challenge
Apple's annual event to encourage young software developers, with winners invited to WWDC 2026.
Steady Hands app
Innovative app using Apple Pencil stabilization to help seniors with tremors create digital art, inspired by the developer's grandmother.
Global winners
Four top honours awarded to students from India, Germany, Ghana, and South Korea for their innovative apps.
WWDC 2026 opportunity
Winners will attend Apple's WWDC in Cupertino, interact with experts, and meet CEO Tim Cook.
Key statistics
6,000
Organic downloads of Pitch Coach app
50
Number of distinguished student winners
2026
WWDC event year
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
From left to right- Yoonjae Joung, Karen-Happuch Peprah Henneh, Anton Baranov, and Gayatri Goundadkar are four of this year’s Swift Student Challenge winners.

From left to right- Yoonjae Joung, Karen-Happuch Peprah Henneh, Anton Baranov, and Gayatri Goundadkar are four of this year’s Swift Student Challenge winners.

Credit: Apple

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Published 08 May 2026, 09:46 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechApp DevelopersSwift Student ChallengeSwiftiOS apps

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