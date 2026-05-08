A 20-year-old Pune student wins Apple's Swift Student Challenge for her disability-friendly art app.

In one line

Key highlights

• Swift Student Challenge Apple's annual event to encourage young software developers, with winners invited to WWDC 2026.

• Steady Hands app Innovative app using Apple Pencil stabilization to help seniors with tremors create digital art, inspired by the developer's grandmother.

• Global winners Four top honours awarded to students from India, Germany, Ghana, and South Korea for their innovative apps.