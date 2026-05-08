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A 20-year-old Pune student wins Apple's Swift Student Challenge for her disability-friendly art app.
Key highlights
• Swift Student Challenge
Apple's annual event to encourage young software developers, with winners invited to WWDC 2026.
• Steady Hands app
Innovative app using Apple Pencil stabilization to help seniors with tremors create digital art, inspired by the developer's grandmother.
• Global winners
Four top honours awarded to students from India, Germany, Ghana, and South Korea for their innovative apps.
• WWDC 2026 opportunity
Winners will attend Apple's WWDC in Cupertino, interact with experts, and meet CEO Tim Cook.
Key statistics
6,000
Organic downloads of Pitch Coach app
50
Number of distinguished student winners
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
From left to right- Yoonjae Joung, Karen-Happuch Peprah Henneh, Anton Baranov, and Gayatri Goundadkar are four of this year’s Swift Student Challenge winners.
Published 08 May 2026, 09:46 IST