<p class="bodytext">Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash belong to a new generation of sarod legends. Their repertoire stretches across a breathtaking range of ragas, carried to audiences worldwide through spectacular performances. The year has already opened on a high note: a collaboration with Yungblud at Lollapalooza India, contributions to Gorillaz’s ninth studio album The Mountain, and the crowning achievement, the Grammy-winning Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The brothers, though, remain characteristically modest. Their attention has already turned to Celebrating Our Tigers, the album they have released as goodwill ambassadors for WWF, celebrating India’s tiger population, the largest in the world. “We always wanted to see our instruments in places where they hadn’t been seen before,” says Ayaan. “Music is something so universal, and when you collaborate, it carries a larger message. Beyond borders, we’re all one, the same souls.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Their <span class="italic">abba</span>, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s three-decade relationship with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, brought Amaan and Ayaan into close contact with him. The album emerged out of that long and deep association. “We have been to Dharamshala and played on HH Dalai Lama’s 80th birthday, so the album has distilled a relationship built over the years. It was nominated in the audiobook section at the Grammys — many people weren’t even aware of the nomination, but then we won,” shares Amaan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Two sarods, one voice. As luck would have it, Ayaan fell ill, and the brothers ended up missing the ceremony in the US. Yet the modest nonchalance remains evident in their voices as they dive straight into their next project — Celebrating Our Tigers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The siblings grew up following the tuskered trail, sojourning through jungles in the hinterland. The song of the wilderness gained a new dimension when Ayaan’s twins were born and grew into the wildlife journey in an organic, natural way. That curiosity soon led to deeper explorations of India’s national parks — leaf-peeping and tiger spotting across landscapes such as Corbett, Sunderbans, Pench, Kaziranga, Bandhavgarh and Ranthambhore.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It was such a humbling experience, falling into quiet sync with the jungle that follows its own rhythm,” says Ayaan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Through the new album, their musical prowess becomes the fulcrum for supporting wildlife awareness. The compositions move fluidly through the tigerish terrain, unfolding the stunning expanse and beauty of India’s wilderness. The project is also a visual ode. Narratives by distinguished wildlife photographers, including Karam Srivastava, Shivang Mehta and Kalyan Varma, come together to create a wild tribute to India’s consistent conservation efforts and achievements.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Their cultural fluency has played a key role in expanding the reach of their music on a global scale. “We’ve always tried to do things differently. I feel that to be contemporary, you don’t have to murder tradition. It can all exist together in harmony,” says Amaan.<br />“We have been very lucky to have our father as our guru, who is happy doing things outside the box. Today, when I look back on the numerous collaborations and projects my brother and I have done, I think every project came from a place of calling. Every project has a story. And that’s extremely important for us.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The feeling of oneness runs through everything they do. Their family itself is a cohesive unit. “Our mother’s a Hindu and our father’s a Muslim, and they are both very spiritual, not ritualistic,” shares Ayaan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Music is the greatest wealth we have in our family. Whatever we do, we try to give back. Working with musicians who don’t get to perform on stage, with those who are out of work, and more — it is our small effort to give back through our music, the only language we know.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">For the brothers, there is also a sense of spiritual guidance in their art. “Often we go on stage planning to play something and end up moving along another plane. That is the energy,” Ayaan says. “I feel you must convey who you are through your craft consistently, without slipping into complacency — especially considering we have seven generations of music behind us.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Music, for Amaan and Ayaan, remains a journey in progress. As they move with the effrontery and ease of born geniuses, feeling their way through a repertoire nourished over years, humility stays firmly in place. Up next is Gorillaz’s upcoming album, where they have played the title track, alongside multiple stage shows — including a treasured performance in the jungle at Corbett National Park. They can’t wait.</p>