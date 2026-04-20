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Adobe brings new gen AI features to Firefly editing tool

The user has to just describe the outcome they want using their own words, and the app will edit the video or images with minimal supervision.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:49 IST
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Gen AI feature in Adobe Firefly editing app.

Gen AI feature in Adobe Firefly editing app.

Credit: Adobe

Gen AI feature in Adobe Firefly editing app.

Gen AI feature in Adobe Firefly editing app.

Credit: Adobe

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Published 20 April 2026, 10:49 IST
TechnologyAdobeTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIphoto editingFirefly LaneGen AI

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