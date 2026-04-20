<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/adobe-rolls-out-update-to-fix-zero-day-security-bug-in-acrobat-pdf-reader-apps-3968755">Adobe has launched</a> a new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature to enhance the user experience on its popular Firefly editing application.</p><p>The Firefly app gets an all-in-one creative AI studio. With this, users will be able to interact with the Firefly AI Assistant and edit multimedia content.</p><p>Here, the user has to just describe the outcome they want using their own words, and the app will do the job with minimal effort.</p>.Adobe launches Student Spaces, a free AI tool to help make studying faster.<p>The company has incorporated a library of 'Creative Skills' within the app, purpose-built for creative workflows. It will enable the assistant to execute complex, multi-step tasks from a single prompt. Creators can use one of Adobe’s pre-built Skills — such as retouching portrait photos with consistent presets or generating content across social channels — or customise and create their own.</p>.<p>The app is also getting the 'Precision Flow' feature. With this, creators can explore and refine images faster by generating a wide range of results from a single prompt. An intuitive slider lets creators browse variations—from subtle shifts to dramatic transformations—and select the version that best matches their vision without starting over.</p><p>With the new AI Markup, creators get hands-on control over where and how edits are applied. Using a brush, rectangle tool or reference images, they can draw directly on an image to place objects, sketch new elements or refine lighting.</p>.<p>Firefly app supports 30-plus top industry AI models, including Kling 3.0 and Kling 3.0 Omni, joining Google’s Nano Banana 2 and Veo 3.1, Runway’s Gen-4.5, ElevenLabs’ Multilingual v2 and more. With this, users will be able to select a gen AI LLM of their choice to create or edit photos on Adobe's Firefly app.</p><p>For video editing, it is bringing audio upgrades we have seen in Adobe Premiere and Podcast apps to Adobe Firefly.</p><p>It can help enhance the speech quality of the subject in the recorded video. Creators can also reduce noise and reverb and balance speech, music and ambience for polished sound in just a few clicks.</p><p>Further, users can fine-tune exposure, contrast, saturation, temperature, and other key visual elements inside the Firefly Video Editor. Intuitive sliders put creators in control of the intensity of each adjustment, while one-click looks make it easy to get started.</p><p>With the Adobe Firefly app, creators get access to over 800 million licensed assets, including video, images, audio and sound effects.</p>.Snapchat's Lens Studio gets AI Clips that can transform still photo into 5-second video; how to get started .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>