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Adobe launches Student Spaces, a free AI tool to help make studying faster

It can convert texts to audio in a simple podcast format and even make it more crisp with short audio summaries for better understanding of the topic.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 08:17 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 08:17 IST
TechnologyAdobeTechnology NewsDH TechstudentsGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceStudyingGen AI

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