<p>Compared to a decade or twenty years ago, studying was simple. Most of us millennials usually did repetitive work to finish assignments and had to just rote learn <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/uae-plan-on-hold-indian-students-rethink-study-options-amid-ongoing-west-asia-crisis-3957805">during the study holidays</a> and regurgitate the same on the exam paper at the end of the academic year. However, things are very different now.</p><p>Students have to work on grand projects that require more work. Like corporate employees, they have to come with colourful presentations on topics such as photosynthesis, the solar system, the food chain of wild animals in the forest, the life cycle of plants, animals and other complex science subjects. For that, children have to get a complete grasp of the topic.</p>.Google search app gets Gemini-powered AI Mode in India.<p>Parents need visual aids and tools at home to help kids understand and retain the knowledge. </p><p>So, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/adobes-new-ai-powered-tools-can-turn-pdf-docs-to-ppts-and-podcasts-3870961">Adobe has launched Student Spaces</a> in the Acrobat application. It is a free Artificial Intelligence beta tool. With this, they can add class notes, docs and links to the Acrobat app. It will quickly generate study guides and mind maps that make studying easier. </p><p>It can convert texts to audio in a simple podcast format and even make it more crisp with short audio summaries for better understanding of the topic.</p><p>If the topic is too complex, Acrobat's AI Assistant can act as a tutor. It can break down complex topics, provide clear explanations with interactive citations linked directly within the documents, so the user can verify and trust every answer. </p><p>It also offers interactive flashcards and quizzes, so students can test their knowledge. </p>.Adobe offers unlimited image generation usage on Firefly AI app.<p>In a related development, Google has launched a conversational voice Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool on the YouTube app for smart TVs.</p><p>Compared to the text-based interaction, voice-based conversation is more natural for consumers to explore YouTube on the smart TV.</p>.Google brings conversational Voice AI on YouTube for smart TVs.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>