Earlier this week, Claude AI-creator Anthropic opened its India office in Bengaluru, its second such unit in Asia after Japan.

Now, arch-rival OpenAI has announced to set up its office in the Silicon City of India later this year.

"India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale. Through OpenAI for India, we're working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

OpenAI, which has already set up an office in Delhi, has plans to open another one in Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

This is part of the OpenAI for India initiative, and this also includes more collaboration with Indian companies and educational institutions.

It is partnering Tata Group to accelerate AI-native transformation at a global scale in India. Tata Group plans to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its employees over the next several years, starting with hundreds of thousands of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) employees, making it one of the largest enterprise AI deployments in the world. 

OpenAI will also expand OpenAI Certifications in India, with TCS becoming the first participating organisation outside the United States. 

"This strategic collaboration between OpenAI and the Tata Group marks a major milestone in India's vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India's youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

Besides the Tata Group, OpenAI has signed partnerships with JioHotstar, Eternal, Pine Labs, Cars24, HCLTech, PhonePe, CRED, and MakeMyTrip.

Further, OpenAI is collaborating and promises to offer more than 100,000 ChatGPT Edu licenses to help prepare students with workforce-relevant skills in prominent partner educational institutions, including the Indian Institute of Management (IIM, Ahmedabad), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, New Delhi), Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies and Pearl Academy.