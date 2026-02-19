Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

After Anthropic, OpenAI announces to open office in Bengaluru

OpenAI, which has already set up an office in Delhi, has plans to open another one in Mumbai, the financial capital of India as well.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 06:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Tata Sons’ Chairman N. Chandrasekaran (L) with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (R)

Tata Sons’ Chairman N. Chandrasekaran (L) with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (R)

Credit: X/@TCS

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 06:53 IST
BengaluruTechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceOpenAIAIChatGPTGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us