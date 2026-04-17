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After facing flak, Apple, Google begin to take down AI Nudify apps from their platforms

They generally describe themselves as just editing apps, offering the option to turn women's photos into scantily dressed and even fully strip the clothes off the people.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:51 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleAppleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceApple App StoreGoogle Play StoreNudeapplicationGen AI

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