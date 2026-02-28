Menu
AI a huge opportunity and serious risk for climate: UNEP official

Martin Krause, Director of the Climate Change Division at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said from a climate perspective, AI presents both a huge opportunity and a serious risk.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 04:01 IST
Published 28 February 2026, 04:01 IST
Climate Change, Artificial Intelligence, UNEP

