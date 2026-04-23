<p>New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, while promising efficiency, require more manual oversight than they deliver, says the latest survey by Rubrik Zero Labs. </p><p>The survey highlights significant security challenges posed by AI agents, with 82 per cent of Indian enterprises expect AI agents to outpace their organisation’s security guardrails within the next year.</p>.Karnataka bets on AI suite to offset staff crunch, improve services.<p>The survey which was conducted based on response from more than 1,600 global IT and security leaders, reveals the operational promise of AI agents is under strain. </p><p>"More than 82% of Indian respondents report agents require more manual oversight than they save in efficiency while 81% say they lack the ability to roll back agent actions without system disruption, " the report said. </p><p>The survey titled 'The State of the Agent: Understanding Adoption, Risk, and Mitigation,' also says only 26% report full visibility into the agents operating in their environments, which the report notes is likely an over-estimation on the part of respondents. </p><p>"Recovery, not prevention, is emerging as a primary point of failure. Nearly nine in ten leaders expressed concern about meeting recovery objectives as agent-driven threats increase, " said the survey report. </p><p>"Nearly half of respondents expect agentic systems to drive the majority of attacks in the coming year, reflecting a broader shift in how adversaries operate. Autonomous systems compress timelines, scale attacks, and blur the line between insider risk and external compromise," a statement said. </p><p>The figures suggest many organisations are deploying autonomous systems faster than they can monitor or control them.</p><p>“AI disruption is real and rapidly accelerating in India, yet many organisations lack the visibility, control, and restoration capabilities required to securely manage AI-driven environments,” said Ashish Gupta, Managing Director, India & Head of Engineering at Rubrik.</p><p>“Organisations must move fast to embrace AI disruption, while maintaining a strong focus on resilience, governance, and security, ensuring risks are effectively managed in an increasingly complex and dynamic digital landscape, " he said. </p><p>For boards and executive teams, the implication is immediate. AI strategy is now inseparable from resilience strategy, yet many Indian organisations are not equipped to operationalise AI agents, said the report. </p><p>To highlight this, Rubrik Zero Labs found that 66 per cent of Indian respondents believed that AI security advice is still too theoretical or early-stage to be practical. In addition, 38% of Indian organisations expect that up to 50% of cyberattacks in the next 12 months could be driven by agentic AI. </p><p>Organisations that continue to prioritise deployment speed over control mechanisms risk creating environments where failures cannot be contained or reversed, the statement quoting report. </p>