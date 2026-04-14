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AI around neck: How a smart sensor is transforming dairy farming

In India, 100 sensors are active in Hyderabad, Telangana, and another 100 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh covering both cows and buffaloes.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 12:59 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 14 April 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsTechnology NewsCowArtificial Intelligence

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