<p>New Delhi: Biocon Chairperson <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiran-mazumdar-shaw">Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw</a> on Friday said the convergence of biological intelligence and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> (AI) can drive a paradigm shift in medicine, enabling breakthroughs in predictive healthcare, regenerative science and lifespan management.</p><p>"Biology on its own was limit in generating deeper insights, but AI tools are opening immeasurable opportunities to understand living systems," Mazumdar-Shaw said while speaking at the AI Impact Summit here.</p><p>She noted that biological systems function like distributed data centres, processing information with minimal energy compared to gigawatt-powered AI systems.</p><p>"Biology has a lot to teach AI in terms of how to do it with less energy, how to do it rapidly, and how to multiplex multimodal data very quickly," she said.</p><p>Mazumdar-Shaw described reprogramming cells - such as converting malignant cancer cells into non-malignant ones - as the 'holy grail' of medicine.</p><p>She said AI could accelerate regenerative science and help shift healthcare from hospital-centric models to predictive and preventive community care.</p><p>Highlighting the importance of generational learning embedded in DNA, she cited examples such as migratory birds with navigational intelligence.</p><p>"Without AI, you cannot have deep insights into biology. The future will be defined by this convergence," she added.</p><p>On data sharing, Mazumdar-Shaw pointed out that reluctance to share information globally has created silos, but India's open digital public infrastructure offers a unique advantage.</p><p>"India is uniquely positioned with its open networks. If we can keep generating data and reduce the cost of inference through economies of scale, then you have a winning formula," she said.</p><p>Mazumdar-Shaw said the convergence of AI and biology will be a powerful transformative process, with India well-placed to lead this global shift. </p>