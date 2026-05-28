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AI can help ease challenge of migration: Experts in Karnataka

In water management, it is crucial to integrate systems using AI to achieve better efficiency, experts said.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 20:49 IST
Karnataka NewsArtificial IntelligenceKRIDLmigration

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