AI can help ease challenge of migration: Experts in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Technology can ease the burden on government authorities battling to address the challenges of migration into urban pockets, panellists said at the national AI and digital water summit. </p>.<p>While migration cannot be avoided and actually aids economic growth, it comes with many challenges like water management, solid waste management, and other urban problems and technology can help address these, they noted. </p>.Public utilities must use AI, digital intelligence: CS Shalini Rajneesh.<p>“We cannot wish away migration. But AI can help us improve and address the challenges in water management. For instance, AI can act as a super coordinator between various systems and departments. It can also help predict the demand and take decisions swiftly,” said Rajesh Gowda, managing director, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL). </p>.<p>Dr T K Sreedevi, secretary, Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Telangana, said that apart from migration to bigger cities, in situ urbanisation is also happening among smaller rural pockets. </p>.<p>“The scope of AI is not limited and we can use it to implement circularity in managing water and look at wastewater management,” she said.</p>.<p>In water management, it is crucial to integrate systems using AI to achieve better efficiency, experts said. </p>