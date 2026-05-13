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AI could add more than $500 billion to India's economy by 2030

According to the findings, 62 per cent of Indian enterprises expect to be scaling AI by 2030.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsArtificial Intelligence

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