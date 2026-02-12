<p>Last September, Nothing Inc introduce the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/nothing-unveils-ai-native-essential-os-and-apps-3748521">Essential Platform Alpha </a> to develop innovative apps for phones. But, it was limited to select registered software coders. </p><p>Now, the London-based technology company is one step away from bringing the Essential platform to all. It has launched a beta programme for interested developers to test and offer feedback.</p><p>This will allow users to create their own applications and a hyper-personalised experience on the phone.</p>.Nothing Inc. to open its first exclusive store in India this year.<p>With this, users can describe what they need, and the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) tool takes over and builds it. Once done, it appears on the phone's home screen, ready to use.</p>.<p>For instance, a user can ask the Essential app on the phone or the platform (for computers) to create an app that sees all the appointments in the calendar, real-time traffic data and weather, and display all the relevant details concisely with a banner on the home screen, first thing in the morning.</p><p>The Essential app will develop a widget-like UI and offer all the relevant details at the preset time.</p>.<p>Compared to the Alpha version, the Essential Platform Beta version is much better. Publishing and updates are easier to understand now. It’s always clear what’s live, what’s still in draft and what has changed. Clearer project states, better organisation and offers dark mode support as well.</p><p>Interested developers can register for the beta version of the Essential Apps Builder on the Nothing Playground website (<a href="https://playground.nothing.tech/apps">here</a>).</p>.<p>However, people who want to create app on the phone, the Early Beta is exclusive to Phone (3), as it has the right hardware to run multiple Essential Apps for now.</p>.Google offers sneak peek at Pixel 10a ahead of launch; what to expect.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>