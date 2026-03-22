<p>About 59 per cent of deployed AI initiatives are generating increased business value for banks. Infosys recently released its Bank Tech Index, analysing data from 400 of the largest banks by assets in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.</p><p>According to the findings, AI delivers the largest cost efficiencies in software engineering and cybersecurity for banks, followed by customer service and business operations.</p><p>Also, it found that AI initiatives that are cancelled before deployment increased 33 per cent, indicating that banks have increased scrutiny of the ROI of AI initiatives.</p>.AI must strengthen, not encroach delivering judgments: CJI Surya Kant.<p>“Customer experience and trust have become central priorities for banks. AI is being applied across contact centres and digital channels to enable hyper-personalised engagement that helps customers achieve resolutions faster,” Dennis Gada, Executive VP, Global Head, Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said.</p><p>Gada said banks are not only leaning in with conviction, but with discipline. “While AI initiatives continue to increase, leaders are far-more selective, prioritising areas where impact is both measurable and sustainable. Increasingly, the focus is on embedding AI as a core operating capability, one that simultaneously improves customer experience, strengthens engineering productivity, modernises platforms, and enables scale across the enterprise,” he added in the report.</p><p>The report also found that spend on core technologies is expected to increase by 3.6 per cent between January 2026 and June 2026, from December 2025. It said that banks need stronger trading infrastructure to price products accurately, manage real-time risks, and handle larger transaction volumes.</p><p>According to the findings, cybersecurity spend is expected to rise. Escalation in ransomware, AI-enabled fraud and tighter compliance requirements are forcing banks to strengthen core defences.</p><p>AI spend is increasing, as banks move from pilots to scaled deployments.</p><p>The report also highlighted that capital markets are prioritising AI adoption. Over 50 per cent indicated that they are adopting AI aggressively across trading, operations and compliance. Another 28 per cent indicated that they are piloting targeted use cases and plan to scale.</p><p>It also stated that regulation and security fears continue to slow cloud migration.</p>