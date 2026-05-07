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Microsoft introduces voluntary retirement scheme for senior employees amid AI-driven job cuts.
Key points
• Voluntary retirement scheme
Microsoft offers voluntary exit packages to senior director-level employees aged 70+ with long tenure, including healthcare, severance, and stock benefits.
• AI-driven job cuts
Generative AI advancements are causing job losses globally as companies automate tasks, prompting voluntary retirement schemes to streamline operations.
• Competitor response
Google previously introduced similar voluntary exit packages for senior and mid-level employees, setting a precedent for Microsoft's move.
• Benefits breakdown
Eligible employees receive partial healthcare coverage, cash severance (capped at 39 weeks), and unvested stock benefits, with senior roles getting double the severance pay.
• Workforce impact
Around 7% of Microsoft's workforce is expected to be affected by the voluntary exit policy, as reported by CNBC.
Key statistics
7%
Percentage of workforce affected
39 weeks
Severance cap for senior roles
25%
Google's automated code generation
15,000 jobs
Microsoft's previous job cuts
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 07 May 2026, 15:01 IST