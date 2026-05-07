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AI Impact: After Google, Microsoft offers voluntary retirement scheme in the US

This package is for employees, particularly those in senior director-level roles, who have long work experience at Microsoft and their age adds up to 70 or more.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 15:01 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

After Google, Microsoft offers voluntary retirement scheme in the US

In one line
Microsoft introduces voluntary retirement scheme for senior employees amid AI-driven job cuts.
Key points
Voluntary retirement scheme
Microsoft offers voluntary exit packages to senior director-level employees aged 70+ with long tenure, including healthcare, severance, and stock benefits.
AI-driven job cuts
Generative AI advancements are causing job losses globally as companies automate tasks, prompting voluntary retirement schemes to streamline operations.
Competitor response
Google previously introduced similar voluntary exit packages for senior and mid-level employees, setting a precedent for Microsoft's move.
Benefits breakdown
Eligible employees receive partial healthcare coverage, cash severance (capped at 39 weeks), and unvested stock benefits, with senior roles getting double the severance pay.
Workforce impact
Around 7% of Microsoft's workforce is expected to be affected by the voluntary exit policy, as reported by CNBC.
Key statistics
7%
Percentage of workforce affected
39 weeks
Severance cap for senior roles
25%
Google's automated code generation
15,000 jobs
Microsoft's previous job cuts
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 07 May 2026, 15:01 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleMicrosoftDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIcost cuttingVoluntary Retirement SchemeGen AI

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