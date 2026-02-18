<p>New Delhi: Jensen Huang, the President and CEO of one of the leading AI tech companies, NVIDIA, announced his absence in the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/participation-a-personal-choice-it-minister-vaishnaw-on-absence-of-tech-moguls-at-ai-summit-3901757">AI Impact Summit</a>. He cancelled his visit to New Delhi on health reasons, deputing executive Jay Puri to lead the company delegation at the event.</p><p>As questions over Huang's absence surfaced at the Delhi expo, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/nvidia-google-openai-among-400-exhibitors-at-ai-expo-3895870">NVIDIA </a>managing director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar, revealed that the top official was unwell after weeks of extensive travel. He acknowledged that Huang's attendance was missed at the event. "Aren't we all missing Jensen? Everywhere I am going, everyone is asking (about) Jensen," he was quoted as saying in a <em>PTI</em> report.</p>.<p>But what made him miss the expo? Dhupar stated that Huang has travelled for three straight weeks and was unwell thereafter. "He caught a bug, he is under the weather..."We hope he is well soon, but we are delighted that we have Jay Puri leading a delegation to come here in India and celebrate this very important week where the India AI impact summit will demonstrate the power of India," he said.</p>.India among key hubs for AI innovation, company deepening India partnerships: NVIDIA.<p>Earlier, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said participation at the event is a personal choice. "Regarding some people not attending, this is a personal choice. I would not like to comment on it. Jensen Huang reached out to us, and he said that because of something really unavoidable... he has deputed his very senior executive to join us," Vaishnaw had said during a briefing at the India AI Summit on Tuesday. </p>